Cheney HS student, Maggie Booth, wins Credit 2 Kids

CHENEY, Wash. --- Cheney High School student Maggie Booth is the most recent winner of KREM 2 and STCU’s Credit 2 Kids!

Booth is president of her high school’s French Club and Key Club. She actively volunteers at Betz Elementary School. Every year, Booth organizes a group to go to Betz Elementary and sing Christmas carols, or to support the school during Dr. Seuss’ Read Across America.

Last fall, Booth asked if she could volunteer to help young elementary students who get dropped off at school early. Some students arrive up to an hour before school starts. Booth prepares activities and games for the students to make their days a little brighter. In the past month, she has volunteered at Betz Elementary every day.

Booth was nominated by Jeff Roberts, the Assistant Principal at Cheney High school.

“Maggie Booth is one of the most selfless student leaders I have ever worked with in 25 years of education,” said Roberts. “You don’t come across young people like this everyday!”

