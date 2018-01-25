SPD investigating hit and run on Spokane's South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police are asking for help locating a vehicle and driver from a hit an run. The crash injured a child.

The incident happened on at the intersection of 29th Avenue and Freya Street at 7:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Witnesses reported that the vehicle hit a young pedestrian. According to the witnesses, the pre-teen boy was walking a younger child across the street in the crosswalk when a vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection and struck the pre-teen.

Police said the victim has non-life threatening injuries and was treated at an area hospital.

The suspect vehicle is described as a late 80's to early 90's, dark colored (possibly gray), four-door sedan with tinted windows and a damaged front end on the driver's side as a result of the collision.

Anyone with information on the incident, including homes or businesses who may have surveillance footage, are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

