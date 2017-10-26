SPD investigating after infant found not breathing

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police are investigating after a baby was found not breathing in her crib last week.

According to court documents, the baby had Down syndrome and previously had heart surgery in March. Her twin is a healthy child.

The baby’s mother told investigators she had noticed the baby not breathing when she woke up around noon, after giving two different reports of the last time she had seen the baby alive.

The medical examiner said the baby had bruising to both of her eyelids and possible bruising to her right check. She had petechial hemorrhaging in both eyes, inside of her mouth and on her inner thighs.

She also had injuries to her private parts, according to court documents, which could be a result of medics attempting to get a body temperature vaginally or rectally.

Officials said the death was suspicious and filed a search warrant to investigate the home the baby lived in.

At last check, the mother has not been charged or listed as a suspect in any crime.

© 2017 KREM-TV