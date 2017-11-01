SPD dismisses red light ticket after license plate mix up

Red light camera (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police dismissed a Kettle Falls man’s red light ticket after he contacted KREM 2 News saying the car caught on camera was not his.

KREM 2 spoke to Kenneth Toney on Tuesday, after he got a ticket in his mailbox for running a red light on October 10 in Spokane.

“I was in bed at the time in Kettle Falls three hours away and had been for hours,” Toney explained on Tuesday.

Toney said he checked the photos and video that came with the ticket.

"It's not my vehicle. Look it up, you can Google a 1984 Ford Pickup in two seconds and know that you made a mistake," Toney said.

One number of the license plate on the car that ran the red light is blocked by a trailer hitch. Toney thinks whoever issued the ticket made a guess for the missing number and said they guessed wrong.

KREM 2 spoke with the Spokane Police Department and they ran the plate with a different number and realized the truck in the red light camera video is not Toney’s.

Toney said he is happy he is not on the hook for something he did not do, but still thinks the ticket should not have been mailed to him in the first place.

“Well, it’s a little late,” Toney said. “They should’ve done the job to begin with properly and there wouldn’t have been a mistake, that’s the problem.”

Toney said he hopes what happened to him will help others in the same situation. After all of this though, he said he would like to see red light tickets stop altogether.

“I’d like to see them just get rid of it completely, if they can’t have an officer there, then oh well!” he said. “I mean, maybe have cameras at critical intersections for accident review but other than that, I think it’s wrong.”

