Southwest Airlines announces new flights from Everett

(Photo: Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren for USA TODAY)

Southwest Airlines announced Thursday morning new commercial flight plans for Paine Field in Everett.

The airline plans to launch up to five daily flights from the new aircraft facility at Paine Field which is scheduled to be completed later this year.

“In addition, as a complement to our more than forty flights a day to 15 cities nonstop from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, today we announce our commitment to launch up to five daily flights at a new commercial aircraft facility at Paine Field in Everett, Washington, scheduled to be completed later this year,” the airline said in a press release.

Snohomish County and developer Propeller Airports broke ground in June 2017 on a two-gate passenger terminal at Paine Field.

Flight information and routes are expected to be released this spring.

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said the county welcomes Southwest to Paine Field.

"Since Paine Field is the economic engine for our region, we will do all we can to make commercial service a success," Somers said in a statement. "We now have three airlines that will be serving our residents and helping to strengthen our economy. We look forward to a strong partnership with these airlines.”

Alaska Airlines announced last week it would launch 13 new routes from Paine Field when commercial passenger flights begin this fall.

United Airlines announced in August it would operate six daily flights out of the Snohomish County airport.

