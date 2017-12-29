KREM
Singing Southwest flight attendant is at it again after going viral

Staff , KREM 8:33 PM. PST December 29, 2017

SAN DIEGO, California -- KREM 2 News ran into a Southwest flight attendant who has gone viral for singing to her passengers. 

Evan Closky and Darnay Tripp were on their way home from covering the Holiday Bowl in San Diego. 


They captured video of the flight attendant singing on the plane. And her voice never fails to disappoint.

