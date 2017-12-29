Silver alert for missing 87-year-old

TOPPENISH, Wash. -- Toppenish Police are asking for help finding a missing 87-year-old woman.

Mary Shattuck was last seen driving a white 2010 Subaru Forester. The license plate is 065JZTG.



She was last seen at her doctor's office in Toppenish. She was told to check herself into a hospital for medical treatment for an existing heart treatment. She never checked into a hospital.



She is from Yakima and her family has not heard from her. If you see her, you can contact the Toppenish Police Department at 509-865-4355.

