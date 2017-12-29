KREM
Close
Weather Alert 54 weather alerts
Close

Silver alert for missing 87-year-old

Staff , KREM 4:01 PM. PST December 29, 2017

TOPPENISH, Wash. -- Toppenish Police are asking for help finding a missing 87-year-old woman. 

Mary Shattuck was last seen driving a white 2010 Subaru Forester. The license plate is 065JZTG. 

She was last seen at her doctor's office in Toppenish. She was told to check herself into a hospital for medical treatment for an existing heart treatment. She never checked into a hospital. 

She is from Yakima and her family has not heard from her. If you see her, you can contact the Toppenish Police Department at 509-865-4355.

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories