Teen dies playing 'Russian roulette' in Sherwood, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A teen in Sherwood shot himself in the head with a handgun early Monday morning, and witnesses told police he had been playing Russian roulette.

Police were called just before 4 a.m. to the report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a home in the 23000 block of Main Street, according to Sherwood police Capt. Ty Hanlon.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was dead when first responders arrived at the scene.

According to initial reports, the boy brought the handgun to the home and began playing the deadly game of chance, in which the "player" puts one bullet in a revolver, spins the cylinder and puts the gun against his or her head before pulling the trigger.

Nobody else in the home was participating.

The teen was a resident of Marion County, Hanlon said.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team is assisting with the investigation.





