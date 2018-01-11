KREM
SFD responding to truck over the edge of road in South Spokane

Staff , KREM 9:16 AM. PST January 11, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire Department is responding to a truck over the edge of the road on Fairway Ridge Lane near Hangman Valley Golf Course.  

SFD reports medics and fire crews are on scene.  Crews said the truck went over the edge of the road because of slick conditions.  

The driver is at Deaconess with minor injuries.

 

 

KREM 2 has a crew on the way to the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

 


 

 

