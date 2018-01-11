SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire Department is responding to a truck over the edge of the road on Fairway Ridge Lane near Hangman Valley Golf Course.

SFD reports medics and fire crews are on scene. Crews said the truck went over the edge of the road because of slick conditions.

The driver is at Deaconess with minor injuries.

The Spokane Co. Sheriff's office tells us a Waste Management truck went over the edge at Fairway Ridge Lane because of slick conditions. The driver is at Deaconess with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/ZBCwWNOkTl — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraKREM) January 11, 2018

Happening now.... truck over the edge on Fairway Ridge Ln. Fire/Medics from @SCFD8 Station 81 evaluating Pt Firefighters from @IAFFLocal29 @SpokaneFire stations 5 & 11 on scene working together pic.twitter.com/OAKD0nG6uE — Spokane FD8 Firefighters (@IAFFL3711) January 11, 2018





