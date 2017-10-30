Several local cities make 'Best Small Cities in America' list

The City of Coeur d'Alene received a grant to install new light-activated crosswalks. (Photo: City of Coeur d'Alene, Custom)

We all know the Inland Northwest is a great place to live, but our region is getting more attention on a national scale.

It turns out some cities in our area recently made a list of the best small cities in America.

WalletHub compared 1,200 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 people based on things like housing costs, school-systems, and the number of restaurants.

Spokane Valley, Pullman, Post Falls, Coeur d’Alene and Lewiston all made the list.

According to the list, Princeton, New Jersey is the best small city in America.

