Seven killed, 5 missing in tornado in Adel, GA

A tornado has killed at least seven people in the Adel, GA area with five people missing, the Cook County Emergency Manager reported to the National Weather Service.
Photos posted to Facebook show the devastation in Adel, including the leveling of one mobile home park.
Karen Moore, who survived the tornado in the Sunshine Acres Mobile Home Park, was awakened by the tornado overnight. "It sounded like a freight train coming through and I told my husband that is no train, that is a tornado." Moore said.
"There was rubble everywhere where you come up the trailer park on the back side. It took out five trailers, double wides, I mean, it just turned them."
Several tornado warnings were posted across Southeast and South Central Georgia Sunday morning.
Springhead Church
1102 Spring Hill Church Road
First Assembly of God
601 Massee Post Road
Adel Presbyterian Church
401 S Hutchinson Avenue
1st Baptist
200 East 5th Street in Adel
