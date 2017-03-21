Senate GOP budget plan gives $1.8B to schools

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mysterious giant metal die washes up on shore of Lake CDA
-
Road collapses under driver near Northport
-
Body being recovered from Spokane River in Downtown
-
Flooding in N. Idaho expected to drop in coming days
-
Former player surprised by allegations made about Ferris HS coach
-
Drone video shows wide spread flooding in north Spokane Co.
-
Neighbors in Peaceful Valley help protect 80-year-old woman's home from flood
-
Mystery of the giant Lake CDA die solved
-
Allegations revealed in Coach Sharkey's leave
-
Home destroyed by mud slide in Bonner Co.
More Stories
-
The story behind Lake CDA's mysterious giant metal dieMar 21, 2017, 4:01 p.m.
-
Flooding, rain continue across INW; chance of thunderstormsMar 21, 2017, 9:55 a.m.
-
River closed in Spokane due to high water levelsMar 21, 2017, 3:00 p.m.