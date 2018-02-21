Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) delivers remarks on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 28, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Alex Wong, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell will discuss her new legislation to combat Washington state’s ongoing opioid epidemic on Wednesday morning.

Cantwell will join Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and other officials at 11 a.m. at the Spokane Regional Health District, according to a release from Cantwell’s office.

The SRHD is located at 1101 W. College Ave.

According to the release, 57 Spokane County residents died from opioid and heroin overdoses in 2016. The county has the fourth-highest number of opioid and heroin fatalities in Washington counties.

Nearly 700 Washingtonians and 42,000 Americans died of opioid overdoses in 2016.

Sen. Cantwell’s Comprehensive Addiction Reform, Education and Safety (CARES) Act stregnthens federal penalties on drug companies that fail to monitor and report suspicious opioid distribution practices, according to the release.

The legislation would also increase transparency for existing federal oversight of opioid manufacturing and advertising, and help law enforcement investigations and efforts to reduce drug trafficking.

