Semi carrying 43,000 pounds of apples overturned on I-90E in Moses Lake blocking all lanes

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol Troopers reported a semi carrying 43,000 pounds of apples has overturned and is blocking all lanes.
WSP Trooper Brian Moore tweeted the incident is on I-90E at Mile Post 179. Traffic is being rerouted using the exit.
#BREAKING: E90 MP179 (Moses Lake) Semi carrying apples (43,000 lbs) overturned & blocking all lanes. Traffic rerouted using the exit. jb— Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) July 6, 2017
We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Overturned semi E90 MP 179. jb pic.twitter.com/xMnL49hSnh— Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) July 6, 2017
