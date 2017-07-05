KREM
Semi carrying 43,000 pounds of apples overturned on I-90E in Moses Lake blocking all lanes

Staff , KREM 7:58 PM. PDT July 05, 2017

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol Troopers reported a semi carrying 43,000 pounds of apples has overturned and is blocking all lanes.

WSP Trooper Brian Moore tweeted the incident is on I-90E at Mile Post 179.  Traffic is being rerouted using the exit.

 

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

 

 

