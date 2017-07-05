Semi carrying 43,000 pounds of apples overturned on I-90E in Moses Lake blocking all lanes

Photo: WSP Trooper Brian Moore (Photo: KREM)

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol Troopers reported a semi carrying 43,000 pounds of apples has overturned and is blocking all lanes.

WSP Trooper Brian Moore tweeted the incident is on I-90E at Mile Post 179. Traffic is being rerouted using the exit.

#BREAKING: E90 MP179 (Moses Lake) Semi carrying apples (43,000 lbs) overturned & blocking all lanes. Traffic rerouted using the exit. jb — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) July 6, 2017

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Overturned semi E90 MP 179. jb pic.twitter.com/xMnL49hSnh — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) July 6, 2017

