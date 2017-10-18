See Uranus with your naked eye this week

Giggle, if you must: Uranus will be out in all its blue-green glory the night of Oct. 19.

It could be bright enough to see with a naked eye, NASA said. If not, binoculars should do the trick. Those with a telescope could see Uranus all month.

Find Uranus, the seventh planet from the sun, by looking into the southeast sky. It's in the constellation Pisces, the fish.

The cold and windy planet has the third largest diameter in the solar system and uniquely rotates on a tilt. It's blue hue stems from methane in the planet's atmosphere.

Uranus was discovered in 1781 by astronomer William Herschel, who originally wanted to call it Georgium Sidus, according to NASA. We have astronomer Johann Elert Bode to thank for Uranus, named after the Greek god of the sky.

What to know more about Uranus? Visit NASA's page, "Uranus: In Depth." OK, even we smirked at that.

