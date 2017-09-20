Second suspect in Freeman HS purse theft in custody

SPOKANE, Wash.—The second woman wanted for stealing a purse from a Freeman High School parent during the fatal shooting was arrested and taken to jail.
Reports said Renee Mann was charged with identity theft, theft, and forgery.
Officials said a man named Larry Flett was also arrested in connection with the purse theft and is facing several charges.
Renee Mann, the second woman wanted for stealing a purse from a Freeman HS parent, is now in jail charged w/identity theft, theft, forgery.— Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) September 20, 2017
