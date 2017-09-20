KREM
Second suspect in Freeman HS purse theft in custody

Lindsey Nadrich, KREM 10:36 AM. PDT September 20, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash.—The second woman wanted for stealing a purse from a Freeman High School parent during the fatal shooting was arrested and taken to jail.

Reports said Renee Mann was charged with identity theft, theft, and forgery.

Officials said a man named Larry Flett was also arrested in connection with the purse theft and is facing several charges.

