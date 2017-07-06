Seattle Delta flight turns around after passenger assaults attendant

A Delta airlines plane is seen on the tarmac of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on July 14, 2016 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle, Custom)

A Seattle flight bound for Beijing turned around Thursday evening after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant.

There is no information to suggest there is a security threat, according to Perry Cooper, a Sea-Tac Airport spokesperson.

Delta Flight 129 left the airport just after 5 p.m., and about 45 min into the flight a First Class passenger assaulted a flight attendant.

Several passengers help subdue the suspect, and the suspect was restrained on board, according to Delta.

The flight turned around and landed back at Sea-Tac around 7:10 p.m. without incident where police took the suspect into custody.

Two people were taken to local hospitals to be treated. They have non-life threatening injuries.

The Port Police is working with the FBI.

The flight is scheduled to re-depart for Beijing later this evening.

