Seattle Delta flight turns around after passenger assaults attendant

A Seattle flight bound for Beijing turned around Thursday evening after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant.
There is no information to suggest there is a security threat, according to Perry Cooper, a Sea-Tac Airport spokesperson.
Delta Flight 129 left the airport just after 5 p.m., and about 45 min into the flight a First Class passenger assaulted a flight attendant.
Several passengers help subdue the suspect, and the suspect was restrained on board, according to Delta.
The flight turned around and landed back at Sea-Tac around 7:10 p.m. without incident where police took the suspect into custody.
Two people were taken to local hospitals to be treated. They have non-life threatening injuries.
The Port Police is working with the FBI.
The flight is scheduled to re-depart for Beijing later this evening.
© 2017 KING-TV
