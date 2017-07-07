Seattle Delta flight turns around after passenger assaults attendant

A Delta airlines plane is seen on the tarmac of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on July 14, 2016 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle, Custom)

A Seattle flight bound for Beijing turned around Thursday evening after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant.

There is no information to suggest there is a security threat, according to Perry Cooper, a Sea-Tac Airport spokesperson.

Delta Flight 129 left the airport just after 5 p.m., and about 45 min into the flight a First Class passenger assaulted a flight attendant.

Several passengers helped subdue the suspect, and the suspect was restrained on board, according to Delta.

The FBI said the passenger is a 23-year-old man from Florida.

The flight turned around and landed back at Sea-Tac around 7:10 p.m. without incident; police took the suspect into custody. He is expected to make an appearance in Federal Court Friday afternoon.

Two people were taken to local hospitals to be treated. They have non-life threatening injuries.

The Port of Seattle Police is working with the FBI on the incident.

The flight departed for Beijing around midnight on Friday morning.

This FlightAware map shows the flight path of Flight 129. (Photo: FlightAware) (Photo: Custom)

