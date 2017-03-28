Seattle debuts mobile shower truck for homeless camps

The Union Gospel Mission's mobile shower truck is a small trailer with two showers in the back. (Photo: KING)

Leelee Lomas wiped away tears when she answered the question how long it's been since he had her last hot shower.

It was a month ago.

Lomas is homeless and lives in Camp Second Chance in South Seattle.

Starting Tuesday, Lomas and other residents at the camp will be able to take 15-minute showers every Tuesday, thanks to the brand new mobile shower truck from the Union Gospel Mission.

"When I see something good like this I don't take it for granted," said Lomas. "There's hope. People care."

The truck is a small trailer with two showers in the back.

It features enough hot water to allow 30 people to take 15-minute showers.

"I'd say it's the most awesome thing you can do for a homeless encampment," said Eric Davis, coordinator of Camp Second Chance. "A person can get up in the morning and not wonder if they can clean themselves properly."

The shower truck is a joint effort between Amerigroup Washington, the Union Gospel Mission, and The MORELove Project.

Organizers hope to bring the truck to other homeless camps on a similar routine weekly schedule soon.

