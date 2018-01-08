Search for missing journalist continues after Houston police find her Jeep

29-year-old Courtney Roland (Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Police overnight found 29-year-old Courtney Roland’s Jeep Cherokee in the Galleria area of Houston, but Roland remained missing as of Monday morning.

Roland, an online sports journalist who covers the Texas A&M Aggies and college recruiting, was last heard from Saturday around 4 p.m. According to family members, she was driving home to the Heights area when she texted a friend to say someone was following her.

Photos: 29-year-old Courtney Roland is missing; last seen in Houston

She told her roommate a suspicious man at a Walgreens was following her. The man was in a blue truck following her all the way home, but then he allegedly drove off when she got out.

Later in the day, however, Roland never showed for a meetup with her roommate, according to family.

Police say the woman's phone was found inside her Jeep, which was parked outside a shopping center. Her purse with an iPad, computer and credit cards were also all found intact somewhere inside the Galleria, family members told KHOU 11. While there is damage to the side of the vehicle, family members say that was due to an earlier incident.

Investigators say they believe Roland was spotted inside the Galleria on Sunday afternoon.

"Information obtained in our investigation thus far indicates Ms. Roland was last seen about 5:40 p.m. on Sunday (Jan 7) walking alone in a store in the mall. Anyone who has seen her since that time is encouraged to call our Missing Persons Unit 713-394-1840," the Houston Police Department tweeted.

The reporter’s parents are now pleading for information on her whereabouts.

BREAKING: We spoke with #CourtneyRoland parents and friends who are pleading for info on her whereabouts. She was last heard from Saturday evening near the heights, her car located this morning near Galleria/Post Oak. Info call @houstonpolice. Details #khou11 pic.twitter.com/LuC4aIjeTl — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) January 8, 2018

“If somebody has her, we just want to tell them we love you too. And I know Courtney would be praying for you, because that’s the way she was. She cared for other people,” said dad Steve Roland.

She was last seen wearing a camouflage fleece sweater and an orange hat.

Call Houston Police Missing Persons at 832-394-1840 if you have any information about Roland's whereabouts.

