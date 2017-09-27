SCSO investigating apparent suicide, attempted murder

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night in Elk.

SCSO said in a release the shooting appeared to be a domestic violence incident between a husband and wife which escalated to an attempted murder and apparent suicide.

In a release, SCSO said a witness called 911 to report a shooting behind Miller’s One Stop.

“Initial information indicates this was a domestic violence incident that escalated to the male shooting at an adult female as she fled the scene in a vehicle before turning the firearm on himself,” officials said. “The uninjured female victim has been contacted and is safe.”

Emergency responders tried to save the man, who was still alive when they arrived at the scene. He was flown to a local hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident and has not been contacted by investigators is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference #10130157.

© 2017 KREM-TV