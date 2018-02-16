Satellite Diner throws it back to 1998 for 20th anniversary

Satellite Diner (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – It is a place you have likely been to if you have ever found yourself hungry in Downtown Spokane after one o’clock in the morning.

Obviously, we’re talking about the Satellite Diner and they have a pretty awesome event coming up February 23. It is their 20th anniversary party.

Owner Colleen Freeman said they are breaking out all the nostalgia to celebrate. From open to close, they’ll have their original menu out from 1998. Freeman said that is about half price from their current menu. You can get a cup of coffee for $1! But the discounted prices are only available for dine in. If you’re no into the 1998 menu, the current menu will still be available at normal price.

The walls will also be plastered in photos from the past 20 years. Freeman said there about a thousand photos from over the years.

Freeman was one of the owners who opened the diner 20 years ago. She said while business has changed, the spirit of the diner remains the same.

“I guess the coolest things about this place is that it hasn’t really changed that much,” she said.

Freeman has seen people who have moved away and when they come back to get their favorite late-night meal, they are always happy to see the place look just like it did years before.

The Satellite is open from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. Monday through Friday and 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. on the weekend.

If you would like to take part in their 20th anniversary, check out their Facebook event.



