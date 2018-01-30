Sasquatch may become specialty Washington license plate

Bigfoot may appear on Washington state license plates.
The Everett Herald reports state Sen. Ann Rivers, R-La Center, has proposed specialty plates with an image of Sasquatch.
The plates would cost $40 plus regular fees for new plates. $28 would go to support state public park programs.
If approved, the sasquatch license plates would go on sale next year.
Washington state has about 50 different specialty plates, recognizing military branches and veterans, colleges, professional sports teams, organizations, and parks and environment.
© 2018 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs