Santa goes skiing on Lake Washington

After a long night of delivering presents, Santa Claus took a break to enjoy his end of the route relaxation tradition Christmas morning.

Santa, Mrs. Claus, and his Christmas Elves launched from Mercer Island and went water skiing on Lake Washington!

Talk about starting a vacation off right.

Santa and his crew took a short ride around a snowy Lake Washington before heading back to the North Pole for a nap and to enjoy the start of his vacation.

Enjoy the view: Lake Washington on a snowy Christmas morning

© 2017 KING-TV