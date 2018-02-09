Sandpoint police search for missing 75-year-old woman

Photo: Sandpoint Police Department

SANDPOINT, Idaho—The Sandpoint Police Department is searching for a missing 75-year-old woman.

SPD officials said Karen "Patsy" Moore went missing from her residence in the Westwood Drive area around 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Reports said she has gray hair, and is about five feet tall. She was last seen wearing gray fleece leggings, a navy-blue sweater, a pink and black plaid hat with flaps over the ears, and boots, according to SPD.

If anyone sees her or has information that can assist in helping safely locate Patsy they are asked to please contact Bonner Dispatch at 911 or 208-265-5525 immediately.



