Sandpoint PD investigating fire that damaged park picnic table

Photo: Selkirk Fire Rescue & EMS (Photo: KREM)

SANDPOINT, Idaho. — Selkirk Fire department responded to an arson fire at Travers Park Monday morning. At the scene, firefighters said they found what looked like notebooks of paper intentionally set on fire.

According to the Selkirk Fire Rescue & EMS Facebook, the fire caused damage to a picnic table at the park.

The Sandpoint Police Department is investigating.

If anyone has any information, you can contact the Sandpoint Police Department or the Sellkirk Fire Department.

© 2017 KREM-TV