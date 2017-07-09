S. Idaho cop pushes man in wheelchair home in triple-digit heat

(Photo: Submitted by Brandy Myers via Facebook)

MOUNTAIN HOME - A photo of a Mountain Home police officer has gone viral on Facebook.

The photo shows Kyle Holloway pushing an elderly man bound to a wheelchair in triple digit heat.

“I was just doing my job,” Holloway said.



He said the call came out as an elderly gentleman stranded along a main road in town in a motorized wheelchair. Holloway said another officer responded to the call and he had gone to assist.



"Since his wheelchair wasn't working I mean I'm not going to have him sit in the heat. Might as well push him home."



So Holloway grabbed the handles and started walking, which was not an easy task. The walk to the man’s home was roughly a quarter of mile and the temperature was about 102 degrees.

"Very, very hot. I learned that I need to do more cardio and I was sweating pretty good," Holloway said.



Despite the discomfort, he said it was well worth it and he’d do it again.



"I’m representing the Mountain Home Police Department, and if I can do that in a positive manner which I try to do every day then I've done my job," he said.



For Holloway, it’s part of the job and he said any cop would have done the exact same thing.

"Part of our job is to take people to jail, but that's not what we look forward to,” he said. “We look forward to making sure that everybody goes home and they’re safe, go to work and they’re safe. That's why we put on the badge."

