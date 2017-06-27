Riverfront Park construction projects start taking shape

SPOKANE, Wash.-- Construction continues on schedule for Riverfront Park in Downtown Spokane.

People can see the work being done on the outside, but not too many people have seen the progress made behind the fences. KREM 2’s Rob Harris went behind the chain-link fences to see what work has been done so far in the park.

Current projects including the Ice Ribbon, Looff Carrousel and Howard Street Bridge South are on track to being built on time.

Officials said they think the carrousel will be finished by early spring 2018. The walls are going up and it is starting to take shape.

The Ice Ribbon is scheduled to open in time for winter ice skating. The ticketing, concessions and skate rental facility now has walls.

Howard Street Bridge South is set to be finished in the fall of 2017. The first phases for the bridge are on track to be finished this fall.

One completed project is Red Wagon Meadow. Trail improvement in the area was completed on schedule just in time for Bloomsday.

There are some upcoming projects the park will see as well.

That includes the North Bank Playground. The playground will be a large Great Floods Themed play space. Crews are aiming to have it finished anywhere between 2018 and 2019.

The Rotary Fountain is also looking forward to some repairs. After the bond passed, the fountain it was discovered it would need deep repair. It requires significant plumbing and electrical repairs for reliable function. The cost is estimated at around $950,000.

The U.S. Pavilion is an upcoming project for the park. It is currently under design. The design-build team is creating a full design plan for the Pavilion. Early demolition could begin as soon as fall 2017. Construction could begin as soon as 2018 or late as 2019.

While there is a lot going on in the park, the events for the Fourth of July will take place as usual. Festivities will start at noon at the Clocktower and Lilac Meadows.

Recreational Rink & SkyRide Facility Construction Progress Time-lapse from SpokaneCity on Vimeo.

