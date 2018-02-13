An Oregon Army National Guard Helicopter crew at Mt. Hood. (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A rescue helicopter reached a group of climbers on Mt. Hood Tuesday afternoon, hours after one fell several hundred feet and was injured.

Scott Lucas of the Office of Emergency Management said as many as 32 climbers may be stranded on the mountain due to deteriorating conditions. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said later estimated the number at around 15 climbers.

The injured climber's party is stranded in the Hogsback area, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. That's at an elevation of approximately 10,500 feet.

A Black Hawk helicopter crew arrived from Salem and reached the group around 1 p.m. A paramedic was lowered to the mountain, and loaded the injured climber into a secure stretcher. The climber was lifted into the helicopter at 1:35 p.m. and flown to a Portland hospital.

Another group of four climbers is also stranded nearby, with one person injured. Crews are working to reach that party. The sheriff's office said officials received another report of a group of three climbers who may be stranded on Hogsback, but offered no additional information.

OEM officials confirmed that the climber who fell was on the way up to the summit, without using ropes, and fell 700-1,000 feet. Three other members of that party performed CPR until the helicopter arrived.

Steve Rollins of Portland Mountain Rescue says Hogsback is the most popular climbing route on the mountain.

“Hogsback is a steep spine that goes from the crater of the volcano up toward the summit, approximately 800 feet in length,” Rollins said.

KGW's Rod Hill said the winds were calm at the mountain Tuesday morning. The freezing level was at about 9,000 feet.

Rollins said a fallen climber is not an uncommon occurrence this time of year.

The Hogsback area of Mount Hood.

