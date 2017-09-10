Warmer, drier conditions test crews battling Eagle Creek Fire

App users: Tap to view

TROUTDALE, Ore. -- Warmer and drier conditions Sunday and Monday are testing the work crews have done to battle the Eagle Creek Fire over the past week.

Officials said the weather conditions will likely create an increase in fire activity for the wildfire, which has forced hundreds of evacuations and burned 33,382 acres. As of Sunday, it was 7 percent contained.

On Sunday, crews focused on the western and eastern edges fo the fire, building direct line to the south of Bridal Veil. Crews also worked on enforcing existing cold fire lines and burning out small pockets of fuel along the Interstate 84 corridor.

Eastbound I-84 will remain closed for at least another week because of rocks, snags and other debris on the road, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Sunday evening. ODOT is still working with fire officials to determine when the westbound lanes will reopen.

On Sunday, ODOT said it has removed about 2,000 trees in danger of falling onto the road but still have about 1,500 trees left to remove. That work should be done early this week.

The Historic Columbia River Highway is still closed and has no schedule to reopen. ODOT said rocks and trees are still falling onto the highway and it is not safe for travel.

On Saturday, crews were able to take advantage of lower temperatures, higher humidity and lighter winds. Crews focused on establishing fire lines, specifically near Corbett to the west, the Bull Run Watershed to the south, and Hood River to the east.

"Our firefighting crews are literally drawing a line in the sand," said Oregon Gov. Kate Brown during a Saturday press conference. She said firefighters took a more offensive approach in preparation for the return of drier and windier conditions.

The nearly 1,000 personnel battling the fire also worked on protecting structures along closed Interstate 84 and the Historic Columbia River Highway.

The most recent evacuation notices were issued Friday in Hood River County and remained unchanged Sunday. Homes near Dee were told to get ready for possible evacuation (Level 1), while homes in northeast Cascade Locks were told to be ready to go at a moment's notice.

Previous evacuation orders, which have forced hundreds from their homes, are still in place. See the full list of evacuation levels below.

View an interactive map of the evacuation levels

Two community meetings will be held Monday. The first will be at 6 p.m. at the Edgefield Amphitheater in Troutdale. The second will be at 7 p.m. at the Marine Park Pavilion in Cascade Locks.

On Saturday, Sen. Ron Wyden said he helped secure funding for the Eagle Creek Fire fight in Washington, D.C., but stressed that more money to pay for wildfire prevention was needed.

"It’s clear that fire has hit our state like a wrecking ball,” Wyden said.

The fire is the top wildfire priority in the country, according to fire officials. One third of all acres burning in the West are in Oregon, Wyden said.

As of Saturday afternoon, four houses had been destroyed by the fire. People lived year-round in one of the houses. The other three houses were part-time residences.

The Red Cross said as of Friday, 140 people who evacuated their homes were staying in two temporary shelters, at Mount Hood Community College in Gresham and the Skamania County Fairgrounds in Stevenson, Washington.

The blaze, suspected of being started on Sept. 2 by a 15-year-old boy playing with a firework, has also forced the shutdown of more than 30 miles of I-84 through the scenic Columbia River Gorge, between Troutdale and Hood River. Trucks heading westbound are being detoured off the highway at The Dalles.

On Wednesday, Union Pacific trains were allowed to move through the Gorge and the U.S. Coast Guard is opening the Columbia River to commercial boats at night. The Columbia River remains closed to all other vessel traffic east of Portland to Bonneville Dam.

On the Washington side of the gorge, trucks over 10,000 pounds are prohibited from driving between Washougal and Dallesport on State Route 14 due to the fire. But transportation officials asked all drivers to avoid SR-14 altogether if possible.

Early Tuesday morning, embers from the Eagle Creek Fire caused a new blaze across the Columbia River in Washington, called the Archer Mountain Fire. As of Friday morning, that fire had increased to 209 acres.

In Oregon, the Eagle Creek Fire reached the outer boundary of the Bull Run Watershed, but did not approach any infrastructure or the drinking water reservoirs, according to the Portland Water Bureau. Water from Bull Run serves more than 950,000 people in the Portland metro area. The water bureau is prepared to switch to its secondary water supply if needed.

As winds pushed the fire west, smoke was blown over much of the gorge and Portland metro area. Residents as far west as Hillsboro reported ash falling. Portland's air quality improved to "good" by Friday morning.

Evacuation Orders

Level 3 evacuations have forced people from approximately 400 homes.

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said evacuees have expressed concerns about looting in their homes. Reese said there is a large police presence at all hours in areas under Level 3 evacuation orders. Anyone who sees any looting should call police.

“If they don't live in the area or have a specific purpose for being there we're asking them to leave,” he said. “Certainly, if we catch anyone in the act of criminal activity, we're going to hold them accountable.”

The further westward evacuation notice was issued Tuesday as a Level 1 order for people living in east Troudale. Residents east of 257th Avenue, north of Stark Street and west of the Sandy River should get ready for a possible evacuation.

In Washington, the Archer Mountain fire led to several Level 3 evacuations on Tuesday. Some of those evacuations were reduced to Level 2, allowing people to return to their homes.

Several schools in evacuation areas are closed. Click here for list of school updates

Level 3 evacuation orders, meaning residents should leave immediately, have been ordered for the following communities as of Wednesday morning:

Oregon

Warrendale

Dodson

Larch Mountain

Latourell

Bridal Veil

Corbett (East of the 38700 block of Columbia River Highway)

Washington

Kellet Road

Victoria Lane

Level 2 evacuation orders, meaning residents should be ready to leave at a moment's notice, have been issued for the following communities:

Oregon (About 850 homes)

Northeast Cascade Locks, east to Viento State Park, along the I-84 corridor

Wyeth

Corbett/Springdale (West of 37800 block of the Columbia River Highway to the Sandy River)

Smith Cripe Road (Washington state)

Washington

Archer Mt. Road (West of Deville Drive)

Archer Mt. Road (East of Deville Drive)

Franz Road

Dim Rill Dale Drive

Level 1 evacuation orders, meaning people should get ready for a potential evacuation, have been issued for:

Oregon

From Collins Rd. in Dee to I-84, and all areas west of the following lines: Country Club Road south to Reed Road, running south to Hwy. 281, continuing along 281 to milepost 12.5, then following the Middle Fork of the Hood River until it comes parallel with the south end of Collins Road

East Troutdale (East of 257th Avenue, north of Stark Street and west of the Sandy River)

Mabee Mines Road and Kellet Road (Washington state)

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says fire onlookers are hindering rescue operations. Officials are asking people to not drive into areas impacted by the fire.

Read more: How to help those impacted by the Eagle Creek Fire

'The gorge still looks like the gorge'

The historic Multnomah Falls Lodge, built in 1925, has been threatened by the fire, but structural firefighters have worked to keep the fire away from it. Several structural engines and an aerial ladders truck have been working with water tenders to keep the lodge wetted down.

The western edge of the fire had not advanced as far as originally thought, said Lt. Damon Simmons, a spokesman with Portland Fire & Rescue. It is currently about a half-mile south of Interstate 84.

The fire destroyed one unused house in the Warrendale area, but Simmons said he didn't have an exact location. Four outbuildings (any structure that is not a home) also burned in the same area.

"The fire crews, they're unbelievable," said Cascade Locks Mayor Tom Cramblett. "They're tough, they're into it. They're going to do all they can to not lose one house. One house to them is a total loss."

Simmons also said he has driven through the gorge, and though he said it is still a dangerous drive at this time, the forest remains intact.

"The gorge still looks like the gorge," he said. "It's not a wasteland."

Suspect identified

On Tuesday, Oregon State Police said the person suspected of starting the Eagle Creek Fire is a 15-year-old Vancouver boy. They said they believe the teen and others were using fireworks near the Eagle Creek Trail.

No arrests have been made yet. OSP is asking for more tips from witnesses who may have seen the boys that day.

One witness, Kevin Marnell, told KGW he heard a firework go off when he was hiking the trail Saturday. He also sent a video to KGW of officers speaking with a group of teenagers on Saturday night near the trailhead.

Another witness, Liz FitzGerald, told KGW that she saw young hikers laugh as they threw a firecracker into the Eagle Creek Canyon.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by the Oregon State Police, U.S. Forest Service, Hood River Sheriff's Office, Hood River District Attorney's Office and fire personnel.

More: OSP says 15-year-old is suspect

Hikers rescued

More than 150 hikers were forced to spend the night in the mountains east of Portland made it down the trail to safety on Sunday.

Deputy Joel Ives said all of the hikers were accounted for. One hiker was taken out by ambulance for exhaustion and dehydration.

RELATED: 'Just want to cry with relief': Families, stranded hikers reunite

Many of the hikers had gone up the Eagle Creek Trail on Saturday to swim at the popular waterfalls and pools when the fire broke out below them at around 4:30 p.m.

The hikers found themselves trapped between the new Eagle Creek Fire and the older Indian Creek Fire, which had been burning to the south since July 4. Firefighters have not been able to work on the fire directly due to steep, unsafe conditions.

Get the latest wildfire updates here

The only way to get the hikers out was through a longer, more difficult 14-mile route. With daylight fading on Saturday night, officials told them spend the night near Tunnel Falls. Mountain Wave Search & Rescue dropped supplies to the hikers.

Mountain Wave Search & Rescue president Russ Gubele said search and rescue teams headed up the second trail on Sunday morning and led the hikers out the 14 miles toward Wahtum Lake.

The first group made it out by about 10:30 a.m. and the last group by about 1:30 p.m.

"It's horribly smoky," Gubele said. "Ash is coming down. It's like a Mount Saint Helens eruption all over again."

On Saturday, 14 hikers were brought out and returned to Eagle Creek and three hikers were rescued by National Guard helicopter.

Important phone numbers

Inciweb general info about fire: 541-392-1631

Hood River County evacuation and shelter information: 541-387-6941 (English); 541-387-6942 (Spanish)

Hood River County donation and volunteer information: 541-387-6911 (English); 541-387-7080 (Spanish)

Multnomah County Emergency Evacuation info: 503-823-2323

