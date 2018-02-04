Ken Griffey Jr. bat back at Safeco statue

Ken Griffey Jr. got his bat back Saturday at Safeco Field. (Photo: KING)

Crews repaired the Ken Griffey Jr. statue outside Safeco Field in Seattle on Saturday after a man vandalized the statue and stole the bat last fall.

The Mariners erected a tent around the statue as workers welded the bat back onto bronze statue.

"Today they're actually going to be welding the bat back onto the statue and then applying a patina so that it will match the rest of the existing bronze," said Mariners spokesperson Rebecca Hale, "and hopefully it will be seamless repair and you won't even know that it was broken."

The bat held by Griffey was broken off back in October 2017.

Surveillance video released by police shows the suspect slowly bending the bat back and forth until it snaps off. He was chased down and arrested by police.

Estimated damage to the statue was $2,000.

"It just has looked weird to have him all these months without his bat," said Hale.

Mark Wright interviewed the man that helped spot the suspect, after watching the incident from across the street.

% INLINE %

% INLINE %

% INLINE %

© 2018 KING-TV