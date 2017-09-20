KREM
Realistic Halloween display spooks people in Tennessee

Sept. 20, 2017: The Greene County Sheriff's Department is asking citizens not to call 911 about a realistic Halloween display.

Lauren Hoar, WBIR 5:18 PM. PDT September 20, 2017

GREENE COUNTY - A "job well done" citation has been issued to a Greene County homeowner for a very realistic Halloween display.

The sheriff's department posted a photo to Facebook Wednesday of what looks like a man with his head chopped off by a garage door. There are fake, bloody hand marks on the garage and it looks like his head is on the other side. 

Deputies want to make sure everyone knows the scene on Chuckey Pike in Greene County is NOT REAL.

They ask people not to call 911 to report a dead body but instead to congratulate the homeowner on a great display!

 

 

