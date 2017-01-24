Rare emergency paving on I-90 in North Idaho

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mechanics explain why car may have 'locked up'
-
Liberty Lake man caught in B.C. avalanche
-
SPD investigating suspicious death
-
Spokane Police make arrest in overnight shooting
-
SPD responds to two overnight shootings
-
Family identifies girl killed in Spokane Valley house fire
-
Why the Spokane officer struggled to break the glass
-
'Gleason' passed over for Oscar nomination
-
Bonner County deputy's emotional release from hospital
-
Officer, woman talk about amazing car rescue
More Stories
-
Bonner Co. suspect accused of shooting 2 deputies…Jan 24, 2017, 4:19 p.m.
-
Child predator to serve 30-day sentence on weekendsJan 24, 2017, 11:54 a.m.
-
Twelve time convicted felon crashes into truck and STA busJan 24, 2017, 9:35 p.m.