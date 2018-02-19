Pullman psychologist accused of raping patient found dead in jail cell

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: Thinkstock/DanHenson1, DanHenson1)

WHITMAN CO., Wash. – A Pullman psychologist accused of raping a patient in his office was found dead in his Whitman County jail cell Sunday night .

The Whitman County Sheriff's Office confirmed Dean Funabiki, 67, was found unresponsive in his cell around 11:30 p.m. Deputies immediately rendered life-saving measures to Funabiki. He was taken to Whitman Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Funabiki was arrested late Friday night. According to a release, a woman in her 40s reported to police that Funabiki sexually assaulted her during a session in January 2018.

Police said they got a search warrant and collected DNA swabs from Funabiki. The results from the Washington State Crime Lab matched Funabiki’s DNA to the victim’s swabs, consistent with the reported sexual assault.

The Whitman County Coroners’ Office is working with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office to determine the exact cause of Funabiki’s death.



