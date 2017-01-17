Pres. Obama commutes sentence of Chelsea Manning

WASHINGTON — President Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, the Army private accused of leaking classified military secrets to Wikileaks, the White House said Tuesday.

Manning, who was convicted in 2013 to a 35-year sentence in a military court, will be freed in May. Her commutation came in a batch of 64 pardons and 209 commutations Obama granted with less than four days left in his presidency.

Obama has made his clemency initiative a hallmark of his criminal justice efforts as president, shortening the sentences of drug offenders who received long mandatory minimum sentencing laws that have since been rolled back.

Unlike full pardons, which extinguish all the legal consequences of a conviction, a commutation has the more limited effect of shortening a sentence while leaving other consequences intact.

The White House has all but ruled out a pardon on one notable case: that of Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor accused of violating the espionage act by leaking details of secret surveillance programs.

"Mr. Snowden has not filed paperwork to seek clemency from the administration," White House press secretary Josh Earnest said Tuesday. Obama has previously made that a requirement for consideration. And last week, Earnest seemed to take pains to differentiate the cases of Snowden and Manning.

Earnest said the president was aware of the perils of late-term, politically motivated clemency actions that have become the norm in the last two administrations, and suggested that Obama wouldn't grant any more controversial pardons on his way out the door on Friday.

"The president has been judicious about using this authority in a way that he believes is consistent with American interests and the pursuit of justice. And if we feel it is ever necessary for us to make that case, we'll want to make sure that we have ample opportunity to make it," he said.

USA TODAY