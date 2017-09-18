Power line falls on I-90 at Hamilton, lanes closed

SPOKANE, Wash. — A fire has caused a power line to fall onto Interstate 90 at Hamilton, both Eastbound and Westbound lanes are closed.

Washington State Patrol troopers said Avista is on the scene making repairs.

WSP troopers estimate both directions to open around 3:45 p.m.

Both directions of I90 at Hamilton will be closed for at least another 45 minutes while Avista makes repairs to a power line over I90 — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) September 18, 2017

#I90 in east #Spokane is closed in both directions for a power pole fire. No camera images because power is out — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) September 18, 2017

