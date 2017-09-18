KREM
Power line falls on I-90 at Hamilton, lanes closed

Staff , KREM 3:39 PM. PDT September 18, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. — A fire has caused a power line to fall onto Interstate 90 at Hamilton, both Eastbound and Westbound lanes are closed.

Washington State Patrol troopers said Avista is on the scene making repairs.

WSP troopers estimate both directions to open around 3:45 p.m.

 

 

 

 

