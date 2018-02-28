Potential Seattle NHL owners hope for decision by June

Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke, billionaire investor David Bonderman, and producer Jerry Bruckheimer speak for the first time Wednesday. (Photo: KING)

Seattle's potential NHL owners spoke for the very first time Wednesday afternoon in Seattle, expressing hope the league awards a franchise by June.

David Bonderman, Jerry Bruckheimer and Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke made the joint appearance, speaking first with KING 5.

Bruckheimer, a well regarded film and television producer, said Seattle is one of the best sports cities in the country, and a big reason why he wanted to get involved in the project to build an arena at Seattle Center and acquire an NHL franchise.

Bonderman, a UW grad, stressed his local roots and the fact that he'll be the lead investor in the project and franchise.

They played coy when talking about the team name, saying they've received 40 to 50 suggestions. Leiweke did rule out a green and gold color combination, saying it would be reserved for a future NBA franchise.

The appearance was just a day before the group will kick off a season ticket deposit campaign. The group is soliciting $500 to $1,000 for each ticket, and says the refundable deposits will be put into a community fund and be returned if people decide not to purchase tickets next year.

It is clear the group is going to make a big push in the next few months to close the deal with the league. Bonderman said he believes the league will make a decision by June, depending on the outcome of the ticket drive. In fact, he joked the league has been involved in every part of the discussion and that he had just talked to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman 15 minutes prior.

You can sign up for tickets starting Thursday at 10 a.m. at NHLSeattle.com.

Leiweke says he still believes demolition can occur at the KeyArena site beginning in October, with a plan to open the New Arena at Seattle Center in October 2020.



