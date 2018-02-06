Pork recall in Pacific Northwest

A Canadian company is recalling several pork products shipped to Oregon and Washington. Olymel says the products were not properly inspected upon entry to the United States.

The raw, intact pork products were packaged between January 22 and February 5 and include the following labels:

• 50-lb. cases containing “OLYMEL FRESH PORK BELLY SKINLESS” with case code of 0627F, a best before date of 02-19-2018 and Canada 270A.

• 26-lb. cases containing “OLYMEL FRESH PORK BACK RIBS” with a case code of 2952F, a best before date of 02-21-2018 and 02-22-2018 and Canada 270A.

• 74-lb. cases containing “OLYMEL FRESH PORK LEG” with a case code of 0112F, a best before date of 02-20-2018 and 02-21-2018 and Canada 270A.

• 61-lb. cases containing “OLYMEL PORK SIRLOIN BONELESS” with a case code of 4328F, a best before date of 02-21-2018 and Canada 270A.

• 61-lb. cases containing “OLYMEL FRESH PORK BELLY SKINLESS” with a case code of 0521F, a best before date of 01-29-2018 and 01-31-2018 and Canada 270A.

• 30-lb. cases containing “WILLAMETTE VALLEY MEAT COMPANY PORK FEET WHOLE” with USDA EST. 21134 and pack date of 02/05/18.

The USDA says there have been no reported adverse reactions from these products, but consumers should contact a healthcare provider if they are concerned. The USDA also warns: "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

Visit the recall section of the USDA site for further details.

