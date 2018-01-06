Polk Co. man calls 911 to report a drunk driver -- himself

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- Drunk driving isn’t a laughing matter, but there was a case recently in Polk County that amused deputies.

The photo here is of Michael Lester of Winter Haven. On New Year’s Eve, he called deputies about a drunk driver. Turns out that drunk driver he was calling about was him!

Michael called 911 to say that he was driving drunk and needed to be pulled over. The dispatcher kept him on the line, trying to get him to pull over, and guided a deputy to where Michael was.

Fortunately, he was stopped before anyone was hurt. He told deputies he had three or four beers. He also told them he had only slept for about four hours in the past four days...and that he had swallowed meth instead of smoking it.

Aside from DUI, Michael was charged with driving on the wrong side of the road and no seat belt.

We can’t make this stuff up.

