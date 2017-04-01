WSU student announces campaign to run for Congress

PULLMAN, Wash. – A Washington State University student decided to announce his campaign to run for Congress earlier this week.

Matthew Sutherland, a recent grad in pre-law and political science announced he was running for Congress.

“We wanted to empower others and break down barriers to run for office,” Sutherland said.

Sutherland went back to WSU to pursue a degree in physics. Sutherland believes since he is a student, running for office will break down barriers and encourage the idea that anyone can run.

He said his campaign is based on the idea that there is not enough representation of all people within the 5th Congressional District.

“There are a lot of voices that are not represented,” Sutherland said.

According to Sutherland, most representatives are lawyers or upperclassman who do not understand the trials the working class faces and he hopes to change that.

Although running against Cathy McMorris Rodgers if he receives the democratic nomination will not be an easy task, Sutherland said he is ready.

“We’ll outdo her in platform, outdo her in man hours, and outdo her in every other way possible,” Sutherland said.

Sutherland and his team hope to raise money through, what they call a grass roots movement that will change the face of democracy. He and his team are calling it “The New Blue.”

“We cannot have a democracy that depends on an elite class that makes decisions for the working class,” Sutherland said.

According to Sutherland, the idea of the “New Blue Democrats” is based around real people running for office.

If elected, Sutherland will be the youngest elected congress member since 2001.

