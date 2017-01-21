82K more riders for Women's March than Inauguration

Diane - @sgambill72

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, 275,000 people had taken trips on Metro.

On Inauguration Day, 193,000 trips had been taken as of that time, and the rail system opened an hour earlier that day, at 4 a.m. That's a difference of 82,000.

Saturday's ridership figures were more than eight times a normal Saturday and busier than most weekdays.

In addition, some 1,800 buses were registered to park in the city. Greyhound reported adding more buses from New York. And a commuter rail system in Washington added five times its normal capacity to help deal with the crowds.

As thousands headed downtown for the Saturday march, several Metro garages hit capacity and lines went on for blocks. Topper Shutt reported a two hour wait at the Shady Grove station.

Organizers originally expected more than 200,000, but the turnout estimate grew to 500,000 Saturday morning.

Metro said to use these stops, where ambassadors in orange vests were directing people.

Orange and Blue Lines: L'Enfant Plaza

Red Line: Judiciary Square or Union Station

Green and Yellow Lines: Archives-Navy Memorial stop

Many parking lots were at capacity.

Vienna: Parking at capacity.

New Carrollton: Lot 2 parking at capacity, lots 1 and 3 limited capacity.

East Falls Church: Parking at capacity.

Shady Grove: West/South parking at capacity, North with limited capacity.

Wiehle Reston: Parking at capacity.

Rockville: Parking near capacity.

Twinbrook: Parking near capacity.

Rhode Island: Parking near capacity.

Forest Glen: Near capacity.

Parking alternatives include Prince George's Plaza, Branch Avenue and Anacostia, all off I-95 and their extensions.

