SEATTLE - A Federal judge in Seattle said the lawsuit against President Donald Trump's travel ban can proceed in lower court, siding with lawyers for Washington state and Minnesota.

The Justice Department, in its own court filing, wanted the case put on hold while the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decides whether the full court will review the government's request to allow Trump's order.



Lawyers for both sides argued their positions Monday before U.S. District Judge James Robart, who previously issued a restraining order that halted the ban until it can be more fully examined.

Robart said he wasn't prepared to slow the case down. He even jokingly referenced Trump's tweet from last week, saying didn't the President say he wanted to "see you in court."

The full case before the U.S. District court in Western Washington will move forward, while the appeals court reviews the case. Attorney General Bob Ferguson has said the larger court case will include discovery of documents, emails, and depositions, even of top Trump administration officials.

A three-judge federal appeals court panel last week refused to toss out the injunction and reinstate the travel ban. The panel unanimously rejected the administration's claim of presidential authority in the matter.



The Trump administration has not filed an official appeal of the panel's ruling with the U.S. Supreme Court or an appellate panel.

