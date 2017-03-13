Ferguson asks for travel executive order hearing Tuesday

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announces his decision on potential action regarding President Donald Trump's latest Executive Order on immigration on March 9, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images) (Photo: Karen Ducey, 2017 Getty Images)

SEATTLE -- Washington state on Monday filed an amended complaint, making a case for the injunction granted by U.S. District Judge James Robart last month to apply to the new executive order.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson said last Thursday he would be asking Robart to review the new ban. The official request asks for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Robart issued a restraining order against the initial ban, a ruling that was later held up by the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The state argues that two key provisions of that travel ban are nearly identical in the new executive order and, therefore, are subject to the injunction. Trump's revised ban bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries: Somalia, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya, and Yemen. It also temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program.

“It cannot be a game of whack-a-mole for the court," said Ferguson in a press conference last week. "That’s up to the court to decide if the new action is sufficiently different to cure the underlying defects that were in place that caused the original injunction."



The travel ban is scheduled to go into effect this Thursday.

California on Monday requested to join Washington's suit. Robart has allowed Oregon to officially join. Maryland, Massachusetts and New York have also asked the court for permission to join.

