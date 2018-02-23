Wash. state legislature passes public records exemption bill

OLYMPIA -- The Washington Legislature has overwhelmingly approved legislation meant to circumvent a recent court ruling that found that state lawmakers were fully subject to the state's public disclosure laws.

The measure passed the Senate on a 41-7 vote Friday, and then was quickly approved by the House 83-14. The bill heads to Gov. Jay Inslee with a veto-proof margin.

The quick action comes just two days after the bill was introduced. The bill would retroactively remove the legislative branch from the state's voter-approved Public Records Act so that lawmakers would be able to shield records sought by a coalition of media groups, led by The Associated Press, who prevailed in court last month.

The Public Records Act allows news outlets to find out what our state lawmakers are doing because the reality is, sometimes they do not want us to know what they are doing. Here are some examples where KREM 2 used these types of laws to get information.

After the Carlton Complex wildfire in 2014, there were a lot of questions about who knew what and when they knew it. One example is after KREM 2 talked to the Department of Natural Resources’ then-commissioner Peter Goldmark. He said there was never an instance where state firefighters would not put out a fire but KREM 2 found that was not the case when I got my hands on this audio recording.

Smokejumpers said they were expressly told not to jump on a fire, which was small at the time, but then grew out of control and eventually burned through the town of Pateros. Hundreds of homes were just gone. The state ended up making changes, and enacting new laws to make their response to wildfires better but it was only after those types of mistakes were made public.

Another example was when KREM 2 investigated the WSU Bear Center. A yearling cub had died under terrible conditions when the center thought it was in hibernation, but it was not. The bear ended up starving nearly to death. It took the center too long to notice, and they had to euthanize the cub. Thanks to public disclosure laws, the University had to give KREM 2 documents that explained exactly what happened. It was not something the university wanted anyone to know, but after it happened, the center made important safety changes to make sure something like that never happens again.

KREM 2 uses public disclosure laws, in some form, almost every day. Sometimes it is to show progress, like when KREM 2 asked Spokane Mayor David Condon about diversity in city leadership positions. It has been slow progress, but he handed over the figures that show how the city is making strides to bring more women and minorities into the ranks.

KREM 2 also showed how the city first responded when there were sexual harassment allegations against the former police chief, Frank Straub. Turns out the city just moved the woman who claimed she was being harassed into a different department. The handling of that entire investigation was something KREM 2 reported on regularly, thanks to public records

It is something KREM 2 has relied on at the federal level too, when we looked into donations from big pharmaceutical companies to our Washington representatives. Many remember the big controversy after the price of an EpiPen skyrocketed and people wanted to know how much our lawmakers were taking from drug makers, while at the same time, claiming

All of that information is out there because the law requires it and now these state lawmakers say they should be exempt from the law.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

