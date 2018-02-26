Wash. Senate to have hearing on raising age to buy assault weapons

Lawmakers in Olympia have until midnight Friday to get a new budget to the governor's desk if they want to avoid a partial state government shutdown. (Photo: KING)

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington State Senate will hold a hearing Tuesday morning on legislation that would require people to be 21-year-old or older to buy a semi-automatic weapon.

Washington already requires the same age minimum when buying a handgun.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee will have a public hearing on the bill with three provisions at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the State Capitol.

Senate Bill 6620 is sponsored by Senator Andy Billig (D) of Spokane and eight others.

The three provisions of the bill would align the purchase age of a rifle with “tactical features” with hanging purchases, require the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction to make grants to school districts to implement emergency response systems to speed up police response and would create a Students Protecting Students program that would allow students to anonymously report possible criminal behavior.



