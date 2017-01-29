Wash. AG joins 15 other AG's in condemning President Trump's refugee ban

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson talks with Susannah Frame about his legal fight to protect workers at the Hanford Site in his Seattle office in July 2016.

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state’s Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Sunday he is joining the attorney generals of 14 other states and the District of Columbia in condemning President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations as unconstitutional.

Ferguson took to twitter and released a copy of the joint statement on Sunday.

The attorney generals said that religious liberty has been a bedrock principle of the country and no president can change that truth.

“We condemn President Trump’s unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful Executive Order and will work together to ensure the federal government obeys the Constitution,” the statement read in part.

The states taking part in the joint statement issued Sunday are Washington, California, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Virginia, Oregon, Connecticut, Vermont, Illinois, New Mexico, Iowa, Maine and Maryland.

The attorney generals said they expect Trump's executive order to be struck down, but in the meantime they will work to make sure as few as possible suffer as a result of the order.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

