Washington Republican indicates she'll vote no on GOP health care bill

(EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was filed before Thursday's announcement that the vote on the GOP health care bill would be postponed)

With hours until the expected House health care vote, the White House got some news from conservative Republicans that the result may not go their way. And at least one moderate Republican from Washington state indicates she will vote against it.

Congressman Mark Meadows of North Carolina, the chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said Thursday there's "no deal" on the GOP health care legislation after a meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump.

Two dozen or so Freedom Caucus members have opposed the legislation pushed by GOP leaders, saying it doesn't go far enough to repeal "Obamacare."

Some moderate Republicans aren’t sold on the plan either. Of Washington’s delegation, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., released a statement Thursday saying she's still committed to repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, but she cannot support the GOP bill in its current form.



“While I appreciate this week's effort by Speaker Ryan and his leadership team to better protect older Americans from health care cost increases, the difficulties this bill would create for millions of children were left unaddressed," wrote Beutler, who represents Southwest Washington. "I’m disappointed that it appears my amendment to strengthen the Medicaid safety net for the kids who depend on it for their health care will not be considered. Protecting vulnerable children is a core purpose of the Medicaid program and when the program fails to do so, it fails entirely. I will not vote to let those kids fall through the cracks."

Rep. Dave Reichert, R-Wash., had been leaning to a yes vote. But a spokesperson says he's now undecided until he can look at the changes made to the bill in recent days.

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash,, voiced some of the fears flooding his office during the House Rules Committee hearing Wednesday.

He referenced analysis by the Washington State Insurance Commissioner that estimates, 600,000 people under the Medicaid expansion as well as 100,000 individual enrollees could be at risk of losing coverage starting in 2020, the year when the Medicaid expansion would end.

“Point blank is there any provision, before we take this vote, in this bill that would cause 600,000 of my fellow Washingtonians to lose their current Medicaid coverage?” asked Newhouse.

“I can say with confidence that anyone enrolled in the Medicaid program today under the ACA expansion is held harmless. Period,” responded Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

“For those who enrolled in the program before the end of 2019, they can continue to enroll new people in the program through 2019 at the enhanced match rate of about 90 percent at that point. Our plan would continue the enhanced match for as long as those individuals are in Medicaid,” said Walden.



“Nothing would preclude people from staying on Medicaid expanded program,” responded Newhouse.

“Correct, we made sure of that. We’re trying to land an airplane here, not a helicopter,” answered Walden.

However, Democratic lawmakers, including Washington’s senior Senator, Patty Murray, worry that a loss in federal funding would cost shift to states, as Washington already faces challenges balancing the budget.

“If it’s shifted to the state, the state legislature will have to pick up the cost. We all know they’re still struggling right now, to fully fund education as they’re required to do. This will be virtually impossible for them to do, and the long-term result will be a lot of people without health care coverage,” Murray said.

Murray also worries the bill is being rushed through Congress without ample time for debate and analysis.

“There’s no time for members to really look at this, offer amendments, suggest improvements or be a part of the process. I’m shocked they’re pushing it through like this,” she said.

Congressional sources told KING 5 the plan is to have the bill on the President’s desk by Easter.

If the bill passes the House Thursday, Murray says that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, intends to get it to the floor as quickly as possible.

“If it passes the House, they are not going to have any committee hearings; they’re going to introduce the bill next week in the Senate and put it through a fast-track process that allows 20 hours of debate, and amendments and final passage of 50 votes only,” said Murray. “Democrats can’t stop it. We can offer amendments, but that’s it. It’s on a timeline.”

“This is not how you should manage the healthcare system of a country that literally impacts about 20 percent of our economy,” she continued.

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the number four ranking Republican in the House, remains committed to selling the bill and trying to ensure its passage.

No word yet on an exact time for Thursday's vote.

The Associated Press and KING 5's Travis Pittman contributed to this report.

