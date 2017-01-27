Trump to meet with Boeing CEO as part of manufacturing initiative

Inside a Boeing assembly line (Photo: KING)

President Donald Trump announced Friday the creation of a manufacturing jobs initiative and will be meeting with business leaders from several companies including Boeing.

A White House statement reads "President Trump plans to continually seek information and perspectives from a diverse range of business leaders, including those listed below and others, on how best to promote job growth and get Americans back to work again."

Among those the President will be meeting with is Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg.

Trump cited Boeing in the weeks leading up to the inauguration. The two most notable were his criticism of Boeing for the cost to replace Air Force One, and floating Boeing's F-18 as an option for building up America's military aerial fleet rather than Lockheed-Martin's F-35.

Trump will also meet with John Ferriola, President of Nucor Corporation. Nucor has a steel mill in Seattle.

