Trump supporters meet with immigration ban protesters at PDX

PORTLAND, Ore. --- On Sunday afternoon, as about 600 people congregated at Portland International Airport to protest President Donald Trump's immigration ban, two supporters of Trump decided it was the perfect opportunity to make their voices heard, as supporters.

Steve and Cindy Spinnett are Oregon residents. Both voted for Trump.

On Sunday, they drove out to the airport and brought with them signs they had made that thanked Trump. They said they wanted to have conversations and listen to people who have different opinions.

“The message I want to make is respect, honor, and love different points of view. I think there is a divide,” said Steve, who also attended the Presidential Inauguration.

The couple said they had some great conversations with the protesters, and even took some photos together.

We told them we’re not here to change your minds. We’re really thankful that we can live in a country where we can disagree like this, and you can protest. -- Cindy Spinnett, Oregon resident and supporter of President Trump

“We told them we’re not here to change your minds," Cindy said. "We’re really thankful that we can live in a country where we can disagree like this, and you can protest. And I said, ‘In talking with you, you are sincere, and I respect you for coming out and doing this.' "

As far as President Trump’s actions since becoming president, the couple said they are pleased with the results.

“Sometimes change is very difficult and scary, and that’s what’s happening," Steve said. "Lots of change, lots of executive orders, but he’s doing what he said he was going to do. It should not be a surprise to anybody, he was very clear, and very loud."

