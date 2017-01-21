Trump supporters say it's time to move forward

A group of President Trump suporters gathered to watch the Inauguration. (Photo: KING)

A group of Trump supporters in Snohomish county say it feels like "morning again in America."

The supporters of President Donald Trump gathered around the TV on Friday to watch the Inauguration.

Georgene Faries and her friends and family celebrated the morning with mimosas and plenty of cheers for the man they believe will bring political change.

"I believe that the lord is using him as a wrecking ball," Faries said. "He is gonna knock down those political spirits."

Faries knows that not everyone is happy about the new President and says she understands what they are going through. To those, she offers this advice:

"I cried. It took me three days to get over the '08 election, but I did. We're required to pray for our President and we do, and we did. And so, I feel your pain. I understand it. We felt it. But, we have to move forward."

